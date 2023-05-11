Public Hearing Set for Westport Island Shellfish Ordinance May 11, 2023 at 9:47 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsWestport Island Board Streams Meeting Via ZoomWestport Selectmen to Visit Sites of New Building PermitsWestport Island Solicits Bids for Three-Year Snow Plowing ContractWestport Island Selectmen Complete Sales Ratio Study Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!