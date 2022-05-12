‘Rally for Love’ in Newcastle Draws Nearly 100 May 12, 2022 at 4:29 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesProtesters Gather in Newcastle to ‘Protect the Results’Maine Can Set an ExampleUnenrolled Voters Trump PartiesLocal Political ActionLA Students Call on Newcastle to Pass ‘Climate Emergency Resolution’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!