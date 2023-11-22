Referendums, Repairs Expected After Voters Reject $89 Million CSD Project November 22, 2023 at 11:27 am Fritz Freudenberger, Boothbay RegisterYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardWaldoboro Planning Board Chair Questions DismissalWaldoboro to Vote on Pine Street Landing Funds Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!