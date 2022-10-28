Revived Making Strides Raises $53K for Cancer Research October 28, 2022 at 11:20 am Sherwood OlinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaking Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk20th Annual Breast Cancer Walk in Damariscotta Raises $40,000Register Now for Annual Breast Cancer WalkMaking Strides Ready to Walk on Oct. 21Making Strides is Ready to Walk Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!