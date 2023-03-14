Rice And Clifford Win South Bristol Select Board Seats

Turnout was heavy at polls in South Bristol on Monday, March 13, as residents opened their annual town meeting with an election of municipal officers. South Bristol Town Clerk Brenda Bartlett said nearly 250 voters cast ballots in the election, which featured a single contested race.

Retired Colby & Gale Inc. President Robert Clifford mounted a successful write-in campaign to win a one-year term on the South Bristol Select Board, defeating retired commercial fisherman Ralph Norwood III, 133-86. Clifford was elected to serve the one-year remaining on the term of former select board member Ken Lincoln, who resigned in January.

All other races were uncontested. Walpole resident Adam Rice won a three-year term on the select board with 168 votes. Rice fills the seat vacated by Chester Rice, his uncle, who did not seek reelection.

Jonathan Swall and Christian Cotz were both elected to three-year terms on the South Bristol School Committee. Swall was the highest individual vote getter among South Bristol candidates, winning 183 ballots. Cotz was elected with 179. Incumbents Robert “Bob” Emmons and Normand Saucier did not seek reelection.

South Bristol residents take up the remainder of a 46-article warrant when their annual town meeting convenes at the South Bristol School at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

