Road Construction Leads Increase in Dresden Budget June 15, 2023 at 12:59 pm Meira BienstockYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsDresden Rejects RSU 2 Withdrawal Petition, Elects Second SelectmanMoeller Wins Re-Election as Dresden SelectmanDresden’s RSU 2 Committee Holds First MeetingDresden Schedules Candidates Night for June 4 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!