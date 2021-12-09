Rotary’s Festival of Trees Brings Gifts Damariscotta is Pining For December 9, 2021 at 3:01 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFestival of Trees is Dec. 5-8Damariscotta’s Festival of Trees Grows in Second YearFestival of Trees Returns to DamariscottaVillages of LightFestival of Trees is Dec. 5-8 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!