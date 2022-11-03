RSU 12 Receives Federal Rebate for Two Zero-Emission School Buses November 3, 2022 at 1:53 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU 12 Approves 20-Year Agreement for Solar FarmRSU 40 Approves $1.1 Million Dollar Lighting ProjectMonhegan Celebrates $1 Million Upgrade to Cleaner, More Reliable PowerRSU 12 Extends Food DeliveryBoothbay Harbor Native Helps Keep Seas Free in the Middle East Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!