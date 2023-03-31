RSU 12 Superintendent Warns of Difficult Budget During Alna Presentation March 31, 2023 at 11:26 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU 12 Draft Budget Up 4.98%RSU 12 Superintendent Meets With Somerville SelectmenRSU 12 Board Considers Preliminary Student CountTuition Drives 4.1% Hike in Draft RSU 12 BudgetWhitefield to Hold Annual Town Meeting, Vote on School Budget Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!