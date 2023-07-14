RSU 40 Board Appoints Positions, Approves Teacher Nominations July 14, 2023 at 8:36 am Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU 40 Board Gets Report on Subsidy MeetingNew Teachers’ Contract for RSU 40 Unanimously ApprovedRSU 40 Trims Budget Proposal Ahead of May VoteRSU 40 Board Split on Disbursement of Funds to MVHS SeniorsSchools Are ‘Oases’ from COVID-19, Specialist Tells RSU 40 Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!