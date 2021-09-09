RSU 40 Board Debates New Guidance on High-Risk Extracurriculars September 9, 2021 at 10:54 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMVHS Students Return to Building After Week of Remote LearningRSU 40 Board of Directors Schedules Dismissal HearingMVHS, Union Elementary Report COVID-19 Positives, Switch to Distance LearningRSU 40 Board Approves Spring SportsTowns Would Bear the Brunt of Proposed RSU 40 Budget Increase Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!