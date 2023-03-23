RSU 40 Board Talks Extending School Year, Budget Update March 23, 2023 at 11:43 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMedomak Middle School Responds to Two Safety Threats in 30 DaysRSU 40 Hopes to Continue Meal Delivery Through JuneRSU 40 Mulls Return to Full-Time, In-Person InstructionTowns Would Bear the Brunt of Proposed RSU 40 Budget IncreaseBigger Subsidy Could Mean Smaller Local Shares in RSU 40 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!