RSU 40 School Board Clashes Over New COVID-19 Protocols December 23, 2021 at 1:55 pm Emily HayesYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU 40 Drops Vaccine Requirement for WrestlingRSU 40 Hopes to Continue Meal Delivery Through JuneNew CDC Guidelines May Limit Need For Remote Learning in RSU 40RSU 40 Board to Continue Budget Discussion at Next MeetingRSU 40 Board Gets Report on Subsidy Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!