Rural Deliveries Up and Running Again in Jefferson January 4, 2022 at 9:56 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Welcomes New PostmasterCommissioners Approve Purchase of Ballistic VestsChamberlain and Round Pond Post Office Employees Could Lose JobsMost Post Offices Closing Early On New Year’s EveJefferson Business Donates Heat Assistance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!