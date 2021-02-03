Sanitary District Denies Request to Manage Lift Station February 3, 2021 at 1:19 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Asks Sanitary District to Help with Lift StationGreat Salt Bay Sanitary District Finds Sludge SurplusSanitary District Trustees Review DamageWater Rate in Twin Villages to Go Up 5 PercentDamariscotta Planning Board Delays Sanitary District Property Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!