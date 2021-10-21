Scarecrow Fest Dodges Rain for a Scary Good Time October 21, 2021 at 9:15 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesScarecrow Fest is Ready to ‘straw’ a Crowd to WiscassetChocolate Fest 2017 Coming UpLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonWaldoboro Holds First Weekly Drive-Thru Food PantryBoth Housing and a Park Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!