Select Board, Road Commissioner Races Contested in Nobleboro March 16, 2023 at 9:08 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesContested Elections Set for Nobleboro Select Board, Road CommissionerNobleboro Plans Response to Ice Dams on Town RoadNobleboro Makes Progress on Culvert ConcernsPowell Elected to Nobleboro Board of SelectmenNobleboro Voters to Choose Road Commissioner Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!