Selectmen Vote to Re-Open Wiscasset Airport Runway July 21, 2022 at 1:13 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFAA to Pay for Runway Work at Wiscasset AirportWiscasset Selectmen Updated on Airport EasementsWiscasset Airport Awarded Grant For Utility AnnexWiscasset Selectmen Seek Resolution to Issue with Airport LeasesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication Equipment Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!