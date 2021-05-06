Senate Gives Support to Sen. Maxmin’s Pine Tree Amendment May 6, 2021 at 8:37 am Senate Majority OfficeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSen. Maxmin’s Pine Tree Amendment Receives Bipartisan SupportSen. Maxmin Introduces Pine Tree AmendmentPine Tree AmendmentMaxmin to Introduce Pine Tree Amendment March 8Support L.D. 489 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!