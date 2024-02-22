Seven Towns Respond To Jefferson Chimney Fire February 22, 2024 at 11:40 am Piper PavelichYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirefighters Prevent Spread of Flames at Jefferson HomeMother and Three Minor Children Escape Jefferson BlazeTenant Receives Minor Injuries Due To Jefferson Chimney FireFire Safety Tips For Lincoln CountyFire Causes Minimal Damage, No Injury, At Jefferson House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!