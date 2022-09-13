Shark Sightings on the Rise in Maine September 13, 2022 at 12:01 pm Ethan Genter, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesShark Attacks Seal Near Pemaquid PointWhat Maine Farmers Can Expect in 2019Basking Shark Washes Up on Bremen ShoreDowntown Newcastle Welcomes Another New BusinessDolliver-Eckman Engagement Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!