Shoreline Zoning Ordinance Central to Building Application in Bremen February 18, 2022 at 9:07 am Anna DrzewieckiYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsDevelopment Proposal Prompts Whitefield to Explore Cluster HousingBremen Time Capsule Missing, Selectmen Seek Public’s HelpBremen Moves on Nature Play Area Next to LibraryBremen Conservation Commission Continues Work Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!