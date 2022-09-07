Single Vehicle Rollover Accident Slows Route 27 in Boothbay September 7, 2022 at 9:28 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCounty Pays Off Tax Anticipation Note EarlyThree People Injured In Nobleboro CollisionLawyer Letters Continue Somerville Road DisputeLand Use Ordinance Change Proposed in SomervilleCharacters of the County: Sykes Passionate for Sports, Teaching and Traveling Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!