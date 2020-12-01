Smoked Herring Available for Unprecedented Second Weekend December 1, 2020 at 3:41 pm Maia ZewertYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories90-Year Tradition of Smoking Herring Continues in South BristolSmoked Herring Available in South BristolSouth Bristol Residents Continue Tradition At Historic SmokehouseDriver Taken to Hospital after High-Speed Crash in South BristolCLC Ambulance Picks Bristol Paramedic as New Chief Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!