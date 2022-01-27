Solar Ordinance to be on Edgecomb Ballot In May January 27, 2022 at 9:27 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Planning Board Hears Proposal for Community Solar ProjectWiscasset to Pursue Net Energy Billing AgreementUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineDeveloper Proposes 18.5-Acre Solar Farm on Controversy LaneBristol Officials Discuss Potential Solar Partnership Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!