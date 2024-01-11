Solar Ordinances Take Shape Across Lincoln County January 11, 2024 at 2:53 pm Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSolar Garden Nears Completion in WaldoboroCounty Commissioner Faces Primary ChallengeHalloween Storm Subsides in Time for Trick-or-TreatersDresden Residents Approve 180 Day Solar MoratoriumLincoln County Residents Elected to Natural Resources Council of Maine Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!