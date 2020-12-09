Some Lincoln County Towns Report Uptick in Construction Activity December 9, 2020 at 11:12 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol School Committee to Vote on Service Center June 6Bristol Budget Committee Recommends General Services, Education BudgetsBCS Students Present on Solar Energy, School’s New PanelsMaine Home Sales Dip 5.14 Percent, Values Continue to RiseCLC Ambulance Picks Bristol Paramedic as New Chief Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!