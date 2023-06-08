Somerville Candidates Seek Reelection Unopposed June 8, 2023 at 2:19 pm Sherwood OlinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNo Contested Races in SomervilleSomerville Town Office Posts Special HoursSomerville Polling LocationSomerville Picks Challenger for School BoardSomerville Selectmen Postpone Tuesday Board Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!