Somerville Elects New Select Board Member August 4, 2022 at 12:08 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOne Candidate Officially Running for Vacant Somerville SeatOne Candidate Officially Running for Vacant Somerville SeatGreeley Resigns from Somerville Select BoardNew Somerville Town Clerk ResignsSomerville Approves Federal Funds, Modifies Land Use Ordinance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!