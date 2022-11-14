Somerville Faces Continued Broadband Challenges, Municipal Vacancies November 14, 2022 at 11:06 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSomerville Considers Line of Credit to Fund Broadband ExpansionSomerville to Receive Broadband Legal Consult, See New Ambulance FeesLawyer Letters Continue Somerville Road DisputeSomerville Opens Negotiations for Line of CreditSomerville Residents Approves $300,000 Line of Credit Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!