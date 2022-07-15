Somerville Opens Negotiations for Line of Credit July 15, 2022 at 11:36 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSomerville Residents Approves $300,000 Line of CreditBristol Discusses Completion of Broadband ExpansionSomerville Considers Line of Credit to Fund Broadband ExpansionNewcastle-Damariscotta Residents, Businesses Need Broadband AccessSomerville Effort to Build Fiber Network Faces ‘Herculean Hurdles’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!