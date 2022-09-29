Somerville Petition Prompts Legal Correspondence September 29, 2022 at 1:54 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSomerville Select Board Rejects Citizen’s PetitionSomerville Resident Petitions County Commissioners on Road RepairsSelectmen to Take Action in Ongoing Road DisputeNo Contests on Somerville BallotSomerville Retains Attorney in Dispute with Contractor Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!