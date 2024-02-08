Somerville Treasurer Becomes Tax Collector, Again February 8, 2024 at 1:10 pm Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSomerville Town Clerk Resigns, Treasurer HiredSomerville Hires Town ClerkSomerville Treasurer to ResignAlna’s New Town Clerk Looks to Serve CommunityWiscasset to Convene Economic Development Committee Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!