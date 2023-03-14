South Bristol Annual Town Meeting To Be Continued On March 16

In light of a winter storm warning predicted to make for hazardous traveling, South Bristol officials announced plans to continue the town’s annual town meeting until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Chester Rice, chair of the select board, said the board made the decision to continue the meeting until Thursday, citing public safety concerns.

In order to formally and legally continue the annual town meeting until Thursday, town officials still need to convene the meeting as posted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. At minimum, a quorum of the select board, the town clerk, and at least two registered voters must be present in order to convene the meeting and make a motion.

The absolute minimum number of people will be present in order to do this limited business, Rice said. The sole reason for meeting as scheduled Tuesday is to legally continue the meeting until Thursday, Rice said.

No warrant articles will be considered tonight and no other annual town business will be conducted until the meeting reconvenes Thursday, Rice said.

According to the National Weather Service office in Gray, a winter storm warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. According to the forecast, periods of moderate and heavy snow are expected to produce a total accumulation between 6-10 inches. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are predicted, which combined with wet, heavy snow is expected to bring down some tree branches and lead to power outages.

Hazardous driving conditions are expected to impact commuters, especially Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

