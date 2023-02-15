South Bristol Hires Consulting Firm to Evaluate Town Office Policies February 15, 2023 at 3:51 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTown Office Oversight Concerns Draw Crowd in South BristolSouth Bristol Appoints Shellfish WardenSouth Bristol Glides Through Typical Town MeetingSouth Bristol Nominations OpenSouth Bristol to Send Broadband Survey to Residents Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!