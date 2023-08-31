South Bristol Medical Technician, School Employee Presented Spirit of America Award August 31, 2023 at 12:30 pm Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouth Bristol Select Board Lowers Mil Rate, Hears Houseboat ConcernsTwo Seats Available on South Bristol Select BoardSouth Bristol Prepares for Propane-Truck RolloverDamariscotta Awards Fire Chief with Spirit of America AwardSouth Bristol Introduces After-School Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!