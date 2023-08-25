Southport Fireman’s Auction Breaks Record August 25, 2023 at 10:30 am Candi Joneth, Boothbay RegisterYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Library to Host Second Annual Brats ‘n’ BrewsOld Bristol Historical Society Plans Furniture SaleAlna Select Board Awards Plow ContractSearch And Seizure Covered At Citizen’s Police AcademyCottage Stay, Lobsters, Artwork Up for Auction at Benefit Supper Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!