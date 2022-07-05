Southport Kills Public Broadband Network After Pressure From Spectrum July 5, 2022 at 1:43 pm Caitlin Andrews, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Examines Broadband OptionsSomerville to Vote on Broadband Board, Fire Truck Reserve AccountAlna to Expand Broadband Access with ConnectME GrantSpectrum Agrees to Bring Internet Access to Waldoboro’s Chapel RoadWestport Island Broadband Survey Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!