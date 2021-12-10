Special Deliveries Featured at North Pole Express December 10, 2021 at 8:46 am Emily HayesYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVillages of Light Brightens Spirits with Reimagined EventAll Aboard the North Pole Express!It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! It’s … Santa?Santa Claus is Coming to WaldoboroSanta Claus Stops by Waldoboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!