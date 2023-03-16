Spicer Bees’ Hosts Open House at New Location March 16, 2023 at 11:03 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSpicer Bees Open House March 11WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain ExtensionEdgecomb Seeking Proposals for Possible Town Hall RenovationsNew Harbor Gallery Closing After 28 YearsWaldoboro Calls Special Town Meeting for Ambulance Purchase Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!