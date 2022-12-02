Spike in Maine RSV Cases Leads to Changes at LincolnHealth December 2, 2022 at 9:48 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSilent Auction for Children’s HospitalUp-To-Date Coronavirus Information from LincolnHealthLincolnHealth Sees a Drop in Cases for the First Time in WeeksSt. Andrews Urgent Care Center Plans to Resume Walk-In Care in MaySt. Andrews Urgent Care Center will Begin Walk-In Care May 28 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!