Staff at Two Bridges to Receive Temporary Pay Increase April 14, 2022 at 2:37 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln/Sagadahoc Jail Authority Approve Stipends for TBRJ StaffLincoln/Sagadahoc Jail Authority Approve Stipends for TBRJ StaffJail Board Approves Budget, with DeficitJail Continues Negotiations with Penobscot CountyCounty, Jail Consider Shared Human Resources Position Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!