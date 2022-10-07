Station Road Construction in Newcastle Set to Last Four Weeks October 7, 2022 at 1:58 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle Hires New Town ManagerNewcastle Fire Co. Pushes for Special Town MeetingNewcastle Town Manager Going Home to RockportDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentNewcastle Selectmen Working with Fire Company on Ordinance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!