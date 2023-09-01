Sullivan Tire in Damariscotta Finishes Complete Remodel September 1, 2023 at 9:00 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesYudy’s To Become Sullivan Tire Oct. 15Sullivan Tire Launches ‘Summer Road Trip’ Facebook ContestAuto Repair Shop Planned for Vannah Road in NobleboroEdgecomb OKs Gallery, Office SpaceSullivan Tire To Move Into Damariscotta Yudy’s Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!