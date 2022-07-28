Summer Heat Does Not Deter 33rd Annual Open Farm Day July 28, 2022 at 8:38 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSpring Fest and Baby Goats at Pumpkin Vine Family FarmHug a Furry Baby on April 28Baby Goats and May Baskets to Open Season at Pumpkin Vine Family FarmCelebrate Dairy Month June 9 on Maine Cheese TrailNew Book Captures Recent and Distant History at a Somerville Farm Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!