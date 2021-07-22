TBRJ Approves Memorandum with Knox County July 22, 2021 at 3:18 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJail Sends Message to Neighboring Counties with Deficit BudgetTwo Bridges Signs Contract with Knox County, Renews OthersJail Board Hears Update on Treatment ProgramJail Authority Delegates Authority to Negotiate Boarding ContractsJail Reports Only One New COVID-19 Case in a Week Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!