The Alewives Are Running at New Bristol Mills Fish Ladder May 27, 2021 at 10:39 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyBristol Preps for $400K Second Phase of Fish Ladder ProjectNew Bristol Mills Fish Ladder Set for Completion by WinterNewcastle Selectmen Use ‘Emergency Authority’ to Fund Fish Ladder WorkNewcastle, Nobleboro to Split Cost for Fish Ladder Walkway Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!