The Latest Push to Revive Passenger Rail to Rockland Faces Uncertain Future February 7, 2022 at 10:42 am Lauren Abbate, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPlan for Train Service Through Lincoln County Falls Through AgainPassenger Rail Extension to Rockland Canceled for 2018Rail Authority Eyes Return of Passenger Service to Lincoln CountyPassenger Rail Will Return to County in Three-Weekend Pilot Program‘Carbon Feet’ Come in Many Sizes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!