The Pumpkin Spice Latte Turns 20 November 22, 2023 at 1:08 pm Sarah MastersYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln County ArtsbeatLincoln County ArtsbeatBarn Door Baking Co. a Popular Replacement at BookstoreCoffee Company Plans Move to WiscassetBarn Door Baking Co. to Open New Location Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!