The Steller’s Sea Eagle is Back in Maine February 7, 2023 at 3:27 pm Lindsay Putnam, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyBoothbay Harbor Native Helps Keep Seas Free in the Middle EastShamanic Practitioner to Hold Interactive WorkshopAnnual Christmas Bird Count Set for Dec. 18Dr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird Walk Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!